Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific has confirmed the farewell to Yifei Ye, who is about to continue his adventure in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship with AF Corse’s Ferrari.

The Chinese had entered the Weissach manufacturer’s program a couple of years ago and through the Asian branch has faced a growth path between GTs and prototypes, after having stood out with WRT’s LMP2.

“After two unforgettable years as our selected driver, great moments experienced in GT3, LMP2, LMDh and Formula E, the time has come to say goodbye to Yifei Ye, wishing him the best for the future”, reads the short official note issued by Porsche.

Photo by: NM2255

Robert Kubica, Ferrari 499P

Ye is therefore free and would be ready to join AF Corse, where waiting for him is the Ferrari 499P #83 that he will share with the already announced Robert Kubica, plus a third driver who rumors indicate is Robert Shwartzman.

The 23-year-old should therefore continue the challenge in the Hypercar Class, after having achieved excellent performances at the wheel of Jota’s Porsche 963 last year, changing brand and above all type of prototype, which however will not stop him having already acquired a lot of experience despite the short career behind you.

The ball now passes to the Piacenza team, which a couple of weeks ago toured Imola with Kubica to allow the Pole to make first contact with the 499P.