The safety of connected vehicles is increasingly worrying the authorities and for this reason Porsche will stop marketing its flagship Macan model in Europe in the combustion version. For the German firm it is more expensive updating the systems to comply with community regulations on cybersecurity than retiring the car permanently. A hard blow for the company, which has been at historic lows on the stock market since it went public.

Bad news for Porsche in the European Union where it will have to stop marketing one of the models that has given it the most joy in recent years. The combustion Macan does not comply with the new ISO/SAE 21434 standard and the cybersecurity regulations of WP.29 (UN R155 and R156), therefore, starting next spring it will no longer be available. A spokesperson for the company has acknowledged that “meeting the requirements imposed by the European Union is too expensive” and therefore they are going to stop producing the model. The fundamental problem is that connected cars must meet minimum security standards since they could be “hacked”, causing a significant problem for consumers.

For example, last March, Tesla had to immediately update its systems after synacktiv experts were able to find a vulnerability that allowed the remote lights or windshield wipers to be activated. In August of this same year, three students from a German university were able to hack the subscription system of the firm run by Elon Musk, accessing multiple payment services without having to check out.

The news comes in full stock market storm where the company has left in six months a 30% capitalization while its rival Ferrari has appreciated 16% in the same period of time. The fundamental problem is that its parent company Volkswagen is not raising its head either and in the last five years it has left 20% on the stock market and barely reaches 60,000 million euros in capitalization. Compared to other automobile giants such as Tesla, which exceeds $780 billion, or Chinese electric vehicle companies, which are coming in very strong.

The Macan's problem is not minor because it is the best selling model. In the first ten months of the year the firm has sold more than 20,000 units, of which more than 1,000 have been in Spain. Starting in the second quarter of the year, the combustion model will be history and the company will focus exclusively on a fully electric SUV that this time does meet minimum safety standards. It will be necessary to see if the adoption of the electric vehicle in a firm linked to the sports cars succeeds or fails just as is happening with the IPO of its shares.