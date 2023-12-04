Porsche Motorsport has formalized its sporting commitments for the 2024 season in the world of GT and endurance racing on the occasion of the traditional end-of-year evening called “Night of Champions” which is held as always at the Weissach headquarters.

The first confirmation was the exchange of Porsche Penske Motorsport drivers between the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship: as already known for some time and made official with the publication of the entry list for the World Championship last Monday, Dane Cameron will return to the North American series to join Felipe Nasr in the #7 Porsche 963 LMDh and Matt Campbell will take his place in the WEC at the wheel of the #5 shared with Michael Christensen and Frédéric Makowiecki. The #6 will go like last year to Kévin Estre/André Lotterer/Laurens Vanthoor.

In the IMSA the Nasr/Cameron duo will have Campbell and Josef Newgarden as colleagues at the 24h of Daytona, while on the #6 we will see Mathieu Jaminet/Nick Tandy plus Estre/Vanthoor at work at Daytona.

“We have made a logical change to our driver team. Our goal continues to be to optimize the overall package for participation in the two major championships,” explains Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport.

“This applies to cars, team growth and crew. Last season we fought for the title in the IMSA series until the last race. Our expectations for 2024 are high: we want to be leaders in North America, in Le Mans and in the FIA ​​WEC”.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963: Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

As for the brand new LMGT3 Class of the FIA ​​WEC, Richard Lietz and Klaus Bachler will be at the wheel of the 911 GT3-R version 992 prepared by the Manthey team.

The same German team will continue its commitment in the DTM to defend the titles won with reigning champion Thomas Preining.

In IMSA the Porsche GT3s will be competing in the GTD PRO and GTD classes with AO Racing and Kellymoss with Riley, while Wright Motorsports, MDK Motorsports and Andretti Motorsports will take part in the GTD.

The Stuttgart brand will then also attack the Intercontinental GT Challenge, GT World Challenge, European Le Mans Series and Asian Le Mans Series through the support of its customer teams, as will also happen for the 24h of Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps and the FIA GT World Cup in Macau scheduled for November.

All teams and drivers will be announced at a later date. Among these could be Alessandro Ghiretti, freshly appointed as Porsche Junior driver after winning the ‘Shootout’ selection staged in Portimao. During the evening, Nicolas Leutwiler was also awarded as best gentleman driver; the 63-year-old Swiss preceded Robert Renauer and Ralf Bohn.

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Thomas Preining, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R, Dennis Olsen, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R

“Motorsport is at the heart of the Porsche brand, being inextricably linked with innovation. New developments in motorsport improve our road cars and in motorsport we rely on our pioneering spirit, our courage and our sportsmanship,” he said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG.

“The love for Porsche begins on the track. There is often not much between victory and defeat and we saw this first hand this year. But we wouldn’t be Porsche if we didn’t learn from defeats. We are fierce fighters, with great ambition and perseverance. This has always distinguished us.”

Michael Steiner, Member of the Board of Directors Research and Development at Porsche, adds: “In 2024 we will focus fully on our current racing landscape for factory and customer teams. With the FIA ​​WEC, the IMSA series and Formula E, we participate in three fantastic championships “.

“We are well represented with Andretti, JDC-Miller, Proton, Jota and our factory teams. With the arrival of other manufacturers, it will be extremely exciting, especially in the WEC and at Le Mans. Our aim is to fight for victories and titles.”