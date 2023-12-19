If you are looking for a recipe worthy of Christmas Eve dinner or for Christmas lunch, this sirloin is a great option because in addition to being easy to make, it will take little work and little time.

Ingredients for 4 people

2 pork tenderloins Pepper 16 apricot apricots 100 ml. dry white wine1 appleParsley50 ml. of rum200 ml. of waterExtra virgin olive oilSalt

Elaboration

The day before, put the dried apricots in a bowl with the white wine and rum, to soak.

Put this mixture in a saucepan on the heat and add the water. Let it cook. Shred.

Let it cook

Cut the apple into wedges and add it to a frying pan with a splash of oil. Let it brown.

Let it brown

Cut the sirloin on the bias, season with salt and pepper and add it to a frying pan with a splash of oil. She browns the meat on both sides.

Serve each dish with a bed of mashed dried apricots and accompanied by the apple.