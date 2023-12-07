While some streamers offer a million to Rockstar to be able to play GTA 6 before everyone else, there are others who claim that they collaborated with the video game company to be within the title.

After releasing its reveal trailer, whether it’s for the picturesque representation of Miami in the form of Vice City or its abundance of big butts, GTA 6 has given us a lot to talk about.

Although the wait for the game to be ready will be long, there is no doubt that in the coming months the news, rumors and more information about the game It will not stop.

GTA 6 will include the popular streamer

And the most recent example is an Internet celebrity who says he will be present at the game.

We are talking about Adin Rossa streamer well known for his collaborations with celebrities and for his broadcasts playing NBA 2K or GTA 5.

He is a 23-year-old content creator who has just over 7 million of followers on Instagram and 4 millions of subscribers on YouTube. Previously, Ross streamed on Twitch but in 2023 he switched to Kick after signing a contract with this platform.

As noted by the content creator Jake LuckyRoss published a message in which he states that he will appear in GTA 6. Although he did not specify to what extent his participation will be, he anticipated that this information will later be corroborated thanks to the game’s next trailer.

“I’m in GTA 6. I can’t talk much about it, but you’ll see it later in the year in the next trailer. Either way, I feel blessed and I thank Rockstar for giving me the opportunity to have something to do with it coolest video game of all time“said the streamer.

Adin Ross assures that he collaborated with Rockstar to appear in GTA 6

Will Adin Ross appear in GTA 6?

As ComicBook recalls, Rockstar has collaborated with several celebrities for their different activities and to contribute to the realism of their GTA games. Ricky Gervais, Kenny Loggins These are some examples of celebrities who have appeared in this series. As an aside, GTA 6 was introduced with a pronounced focus on social media.

Thus, it does not seem far-fetched that Ross, in fact, has collaborated with Rockstar to be in GTA 6.

