Pharaoh has been the latest video game released by Creative Assembly and corresponds to its popular Total War strategy saga that arrived just a few months ago on October 11 and for now the results have not been as expected, since despite having a rating out of 75 by the press on Metacritic, reviews on both that site and Steam have been very mixed.

The reasons have been that, according to users, the map is very small for what fans of the series are used to, in addition to the fact that content from past installments has been removed and the selection of units is limited. Some have said that it looks more like a Total War: Troy DLC, taking into account that this game is $60, the anger is very evident.

The criticism has reached the developers and through their website they have released a statement to apologize for the state of the game. “It has been a difficult couple of months and we recognize that we have made mistakes in our relationship with all of you. It's been a constant internal conversation about how we can get back to dry land. What is clear is that it will not be easy and that it will require time and effort,” explained Roger Collum, vice president of Creative Assembly, on behalf of the entire team.

They have apologized to all their players and communicated a series of measures to mitigate and amend their mistakes: the price of the game was reduced by 20 dollars, now costing $39.99 and that money will be refunded to those who have it in their Steam wallet . In addition, they announced that they will remove the most expensive versions of the game, that is, the Deluxe and the Dynasty Edition so that only the standard version remains.

“We do not believe it is fair that our fans, who trusted us with Pharaoh, feel in any way harmed by purchasing the game at the previous price,” reads the statement and announced that the DLC they have prepared for early 2024 will be free for those who own a copy of the game.

Also, they have plans to add a free expansion to the campaign and include more factions and cultures, although they clarified that it will take time for them to arrive. We will have more to say and show what the new year will be like after our next Pharaoh update is released.”

It is something that has to be greatly appreciated, since it is not at all common for developers to agree, apologize and, above all, offer compensation beyond returning the money. We already saw what has been happening with Fantastic and the scam. which was The Day Before.

So if you are a fan of strategy and interested in Egyptian culture, you can see updates on the status of this game in the future

