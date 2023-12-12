The showers of criticism of Starfield from some sectors of the community continue. This time, a Skyrim modder commented that he was working on a mod for Bethesda’s latest game that would allow users to play cooperative games, but he decided to abandon the project.

The modder in question goes by the internet name Cosideci and was involved in the creation of Skyrim Together, which precisely allowed players to adventure together in one of the most popular role-playing games in history. So, they tried to create a similar experience in the space title.

However, in a post on his official Discord forum, he announced that the team would stop working on the mod. “When the game was released it had hype, like many people, but perhaps for different reasons. I was on launch day and a couple of days later reverse engineering the game, and passed on some features from Skyrim Together for a potential Starfield Together. I ported 70% of the code, but there was only one problem: the game is f***ing garbage,” he declared.

Cosideci continued to explain his reasons: “The game is boring, bland and the main attraction of Bethesda games, exploring a living, hand-crafted world, was gone (…) I’m not going to put my heart and soul into a mod for a game as mediocre as this one.” Despite everything, he announced that he will release the code he was working on online to the open source Tilted Evolution repo in case anyone wants to finish it. Although, according to his words, this would take more than 100 hours of work, he was not able to create a playable version of the mod.

The future of Starfield

Three months after it came out, it had been a long time since there had been a game that divided both the community and the media regarding its quality. Such is the case that even the developers themselves have responded to users regarding certain decisions they made during the development of the title. Despite all the controversies, the game remains the biggest success that Xbox has had of the year. This is according to the words of Phil Spencer, who recently declared that he has surpassed 12 million players.

Likewise, he assures that the game will receive more content over the next few years, with the idea of ​​replicating the success that Skyrim has had, which after 12 years and multiple re-releases on all platforms, is still more relevant than ever. “We have already announced that our next expansion, Shattered Space, is on the way and the community will have all the mod tools so they can create their own content in Starfield (…) We are very confident that for many years it will be very high in the game lists,” Spencer said.

