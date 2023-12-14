A game that we have already talked about before called Ready or Not, was officially released yesterday, December 13, on Steam, which during its Early Access, became one of the most popular cooperative shooters. Something that increased considerably after it was released in its final version, since the number of active users on Steam multiplied by ten.

Ready or Not is a cooperative shooter, which many have considered in a certain way, as a spiritual sequel to SWAT 4, it leads us to become part of police units in charge of freeing buildings from various dangerous situations. The game can be played in online co-op via Steam, where strategy is the most important thing, making its co-op mode where communication and planning crucial, as the game aspires to be both a hardcore shooter and a Realistic police simulation.

This means that you must pay attention to who you are targeting since, in addition, within the different scenarios, you will face a series of diverse situations that you will have to solve and in some cases, very different. But also, in Ready or Not you can play alone or with a team of NPCs controlled by artificial intelligence, which you command through a communication menu throughout the game.

Before its release, Ready or Not had a little less than 5,000 active players on Steam, but after the release of version 1.0, this number of active users increased tenfold. This is apparently because many players were looking forward to the launch, since with it, the game incorporates numerous new maps and weapons, as well as a new artificial intelligence (AI) system. As can be seen on the SteamDB site, Ready or Not went from having 9,973 active players, to a maximum of 51,535, with 45,745 active users at the time of writing this note.

In addition, the title has a 91% approval rating in Steam reviews, which is surely due to the fact that the studio behind Ready or Not worked to make the game as realistic as possible and this has been reciprocated by fans with good opinions. . You can find this shooter at this link.

