Who had a blast playing Poppy Playtime on computers? Because Mob Entertainment plans to release the game on PlayStation before the end of 2023.

If 2023 didn't already have enough games and December hadn't said a good farewell, we now know that Poppy Playtime leaves PC and Steam Deck to reach PS4 and PS5 before 2024 begins.

He Mob Entertainment game ends its day being exclusively for computers and it seems that its creators have decided to give the public a version for Sony PlayStation consoles.

The news has been shared through the Twitter account of the studio itselfwhere they make these and other aspects clear in great detail.

“Surprise! 'Poppy Platime Chapter 1 is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5! Take a look at the PS Store page and add it to your wish list!”, can be read in part of the tweet.

Unfortunately, the rest of the information is not so good for us: “It will be fully available on December 20, 2023 in America and Asia, Europe will be released later.”

That later does not give much hope to the Spanish players, because we could see it in extremis and a few days before the end of the year or we would have to wait until 2024.

Poppy Playtime llega a PlayStation

In the PS Store in America we can already see its active listing with a premiere at 4:00 p.m. (Spain time) on the same day as they said, but in our region none are active yet.

There are already many anxious users in the comments, with some of them asking if “chapter 2 is going to be available sometime in 2024.”

It is still too early to know if This will be the only console version availableWe say this because of the number of players asking for the same thing for Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Although right now it is still one of the best free games of 2023 on PC, consoles and mobile phones, because the first person horror adventure It delights lovers of Five Nights at Freddy's or movies like Devil's Doll.

We imagine that your first chapter will be free and the rest will be paid, just like in PC and mobile. It is a unique experience for horror fans, both for its dark setting and its sense of humor, puzzles and situations.

Now what Poppy Playtime confirms its arrival on PS4 and PS5 before the end of 2023who dares?