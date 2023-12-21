Mob Entertainment takes care of the details and, in addition to great performance, has taken advantage of a Switch-exclusive feature in Poppy Playtime.

With its launch in Japan, we have already been able to see the first gameplay of the Switch version of Poppy Playtime Chapter 1. Mob Entertainment's horror game has landed on a console that has been waiting for it for a long time, although now the rest of the chapters of its story have yet to arrive. Whether they arrive or not, it has been discovered that Poppy Playtime takes advantage of an exclusive Nintendo Switch feature to improve the gaming experience.

In the game settings there is a section for control with gyroscope present only in the switch version. On PlayStation there is a similar section, but the setting is to activate motion control, which works slightly differently. The description on Switch indicates the following:

Activate the gyroscope pointing, allowing you to tilt the controller to move the camera. Press the Right Stick to reset the camera and center it.

The time it took to adapt Chapter 1 of Poppy to the Nintendo console has been noticeable in its graphics section, as well as in details such as the use of the gyroscope, which other great games have left aside despite the fact that would fit like a glove in them.

At the moment, there is no news of the launch of Chapter 2 o Chapter 3 on Switch. While they date, it's time to enjoy this first Chapter 1 in the hybrid while we escape from Huggy Wuggy. And you, Are you going to use the Switch gyroscope in Poppy Playtime? Below you can see what the game looks like on the console:

