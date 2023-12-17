Poppy Playtime is a horror franchise that has managed to form a large community thanks to the inspiration it took from Five Nighs at Freddy’s, but with its own gameplay elements. The IP will soon reach more people thanks to its debut in consoles.

To the saga of Mob Entertainment originally debuted in October 2021but it was only possible to play it in PC at its premiere; the mobile version arrived 5 months later. If you are one of those who had never played these titles because they had not reached consoles, we have excellent news for you, because the series will soon reach 2 of these systems.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Is Poppy Playtime coming to Nintendo Switch?

Mob Entertainment confirmed this week that Poppy Playtime will be playable on PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5 from next December 20, 2023.

However, players who want to discover all the games in the series will have to be patient, since only the launch of the Chapter 1: A Tight Squeezenothing was said about Chapter 2 (Now available) nor of Chapter 3 (which will debut in 2024).

Likewise, you must take into account that the Chapter 1 will debut in America and Asia on that date, but Europa You will have to wait, because for some reason there is no release date for this region.

Poppy Playtime already has a release date on PlayStation consoles

So far, Mob Entertainment has publicly confirmed the versions of PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5but a version for Nintendo Switchaccording to Eurogamer and Nintendo Everything.

However, it is somewhat strange, since the game page is not yet available in the Nintendo eShop and sources refer to 2 release dates: December 21 and 25, 2023. On the PlayStation Store, however, it can already be found.

We will keep you informed.

In case you missed it: Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 was delayed.

Will you give Poppy Playtime a chance now that it's coming to consoles? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Poppy Playtime on this page.

Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy's clones SO BAD they're scary

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2, 3

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News