Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 It was one of the most anticipated games in recent months. Especially since the horror franchise has managed to captivate a large number of fans of all types, even rumoring that it could be the spiritual successor to the FNAF franchise.

Although opinions and tastes about the game are very diverse, one thing is clear, and that is that the Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 has been announced with bad news. In fact Mob Entertainment who is the developer behind the game, wanted to share the following statement about it:

A message from Zach and Seth regarding Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (check the comments also!): pic.twitter.com/JlpM3Ze9wA — Mob Entertainment (@mobgamesstudios) December 11, 2023

Basically the statement begins with the announcement that the studio has decided delay the arrival of chapter 3 even further a couple of weeks in 2024. This fact brings bad news for those who were waiting for the next part of the game soon.

However, it is seen by others as a sign that the studio is taking this seriously and wants to bring a polished product to the market to make fans fall in love with it again. In fact, the official statement itself emphasizes that the studio wants achieve your quality standardand the current state of the game right now does not meet it.

They also appreciate the passion and constant interest of the fans. Likewise, they wanted to share a gameplay trailer of almost 2 minutes long, from Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 to end the statement with a great gesture and a sweet taste:

Check out the first look at gameplay in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Deep Sleep! pic.twitter.com/jgTIChDInx — Mob Entertainment (@mobgamesstudios) December 11, 2023

