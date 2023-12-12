The popularity of Five Nights at Freddy’s inspired various developers to create independent horror games. This is how Poppy Playtime was born, a title that became quite popular among fans of the genre and various streamers.

Many players are waiting the premiere of its Chapter 3which was scheduled for this month, but now will arrive until next year because Mob Entertainment decided to delay it to meet expectations.

Find out: The sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s would be delayed and would not arrive in 2024

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

When will Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 debut?

Through a statement, the studio informed its players that Chapter 3 of Poppy Playtime will take several more weeks to debut. Because of this, the next part of the story will not arrive until next year, on a date yet to be confirmed.

“We made this decision to have enough time to launch Chapter 3 with the quality we are looking for. Simply put, the game is not ready yet. “Our developers have gone to extraordinary lengths to bring you the best possible experience we can provide,” Mob Entertainment explained.

The company thanked the players for their continued support and passion for the franchise. He also apologized for the delay, knowing that the news is disappointing for many fans who were hoping to close the year with the new chapter.

So that the announcement is not so bitter for fans, Mob Entertainment released the first trailer with gameplay of Chapter 3. It shows us the locations that fans will be able to explore, some puzzles that they will have to solve and a new threat that will chase them. Below you can see the video:

In case you missed it: Five Nights at Freddy’s: there will be a book for the movie and it could have deleted material

Click here to read more information about Poppy Playtime.

Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s clones so bad they’re scary

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News