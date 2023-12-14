loading…

Pope Francis is already planning his own funeral. Photo/Reuters

ROMA – Pope Francis has planned his funeral by simplifying the rites surrounding papal funerals. He revealed this to Mexican television station N+. But the Pope insisted that he had no intention of resigning from his post despite his poor health.

The Catholic leader, who would have turned 87 this Sunday, said it was sensible to arrange his death, and acknowledged in an interview on Wednesday that “when old age comes and you reach the limits of your abilities, you need to prepare yourself.” .”

Pope Francis has suffered from a number of health problems during his ten years as Pope. Recently, he was hospitalized with acute bronchitis, which forced him to cancel several official visits, including to the 28th UN climate summit in Dubai. “Thank God it was not pneumonia,” said the Pope, alluding to the fact that one of his lungs had been removed early in his life.

Despite health problems, Pope Francis said he has no plans to step down, declaring that “the pontificate is forever.” But he acknowledged there was a “possibility” that he would take the same steps as his predecessor, Pope Benedict XV, who became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign from office, citing poor physical and mental health.

“He was a great and humble person who, when he realized his limitations, he dared to say 'enough',” said Pope Francis, reported by RT.

The current pope plans to be the first pope in more than a century to be buried outside the Vatican. He worked with staff at the Holy See to simplify papal funeral ceremonies, and joked to interviewers that he would be the one to initiate them.

The last pope to be buried outside the Vatican was Pope Leo XIII in 1924, when his body was moved from St. Peter's Basilica to St. John Lateran Basilica.

Pope Francis' wish was to be buried in the Borghese Chapel in St. Basil's Basilica. Mary Major, home of the icon 'Virgin Mary with the Child Jesus', painted by the Evangelist Luke.

“This is my great devotion,” said Pope Francis. “As I have always promised the Virgin, and the place has been prepared, I wish to be buried in St. Mary's. Mary Major.” The Pope added that he prays at the icon before and after each international visit.

A rescheduled papal visit next year will see Pope Francis travel to Belgium and Polynesia, as well as his homeland of Argentina, where he was recently invited by President-elect Javier Milei.

