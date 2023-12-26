loading…

Pope Francis waves during his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) speech at the Vatican, Rome. Photo/AP

VATICAN – Pope Francis' message in Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) criticizes manufacturers of weapons of war and calls for an end to violence throughout the world. He paid special attention to Gaza.

Urbi et Orbi is a message not only for the city of Rome, but for the entire Catholic world.

As the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church and sovereign leader of Vatican City, Pope Francis gave his speech from St. Peter's Basilica.

He focused on Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus according to the Bible. The Pope also spoke about the Biblical story of Herod the Great who, according to the Bible, ordered the massacre of all boys under the age of two in the hope of killing the baby Jesus.

“We saw this happen in Bethlehem, where the birth of the Savior was followed by the massacre of innocent people,” said the Pope.

He explained, “How many innocent people are slaughtered in our world! In their mother's womb, in adventure, in despair and the search for hope, in the lives of all the little children whose childhood was destroyed by war. They are the little Jesuses of today, little children whose childhood was destroyed by war.”

The chief Catholic official in Bethlehem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, canceled Christmas celebrations in the city as a form of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza who are bombarded by Israel's racist colonial forces.

More than 8,000 children were killed in Gaza by the Israeli war machine supplied by the United States (US).

Pope Francis then called out arms manufacturers, stating, “You cannot oppose war without opposing weapons.”