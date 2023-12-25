loading…

Pope Francis delivered a message at the Christmas Eve Mass when Israel intensively invaded Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

VATICAN – Pope Francis started the world Christmas celebration with a complaint: Jesus' message of peace was drowned out by the “futile logic of war” in the country of his birth, Palestine.

Israel's deadliest war in Gaza loomed large as Pope Francis presided over evening Mass on Sunday, attended by 6,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace was once again rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even now prevents him from having a place in the world,” the Catholic leader said, as quoted by Reuters , Monday (25/12/2023).

The 87-year-old pope said the true message of Christmas was peace and love, and urged people not to be obsessed with worldly success and the “worship of consumerism”.

He talks about a very human thread throughout history. “The search for worldly power and might, fame and glory, which measures everything based on success, results, numbers and figures, a world obsessed with achievement,” he explained.

“Tonight, love changed history,” he said, wearing a white robe.

Bethlehem, the biblical city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born more than 2,000 years ago, effectively canceled annual Christmas celebrations that usually attract thousands of tourists.

The city is ditching its giant Christmas trees, marching bands and flamboyant nativity scenes this year, opting instead for just a few festive lights.

In the city center, a large Palestinian flag was raised with a banner reading, “Bethlehem bells ring for ceasefire in Gaza.”

“A lot of people died for this land,” said Nicole Najjar, an 18-year-old student. “It is very difficult to celebrate when our people are dying.”