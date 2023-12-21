Banca Popolare di Bari, no compensation

The Banca Popolare di Bari will not be entitled to receive any compensation by the European Union following the Commission's decision regarding Italy's aid measure in favor of Banca Tercas. This conclusion was reached yesterday by the EU Court, which formally rejected the request for compensation presented by Popolare di Bari.

The matter dates back to December 2015, when the European Commission ordered the recovery of the interventions of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund in favor of Banca Tercas, considering them illegitimate state aid. Although the decision was canceled and confirmed in 2021, Banca Popolare di Bari had filed a lawsuit against the European Union, seeking compensation for damages allegedly suffered as a result of the Commission's decision.

The General Court of the European Union reiterated that the 2014 decision of the Competition Directorate, which had blocked the preventive rescue measures of the four banks, does not give the right to compensation for damages from the European Commission. The ruling underlines that the Union is not required to compensate the alleged damage suffered by Banca Popolare di Bari, since the decision of the Commission does not represent a sufficiently serious infringement of a Union legal rule.

According to the Court, the conditions necessary for the EU to be liable for compensation for damages are not met, as the irregularity committed by the Commission does not differ from the normal and diligent behavior of an institution responsible for supervising the application of the competition rules.

The ruling of the EU Court also underlines that there is no direct causal link between the Commission's behavior and the alleged damage allegedly suffered by Banca Popolare di Bari, which would consist in the loss of deposits and customers.

The decision of the EU Court is not surprising, considering that community law allows compensation for damages by the Union only in extremely limited cases. Despite the ruling of the European Court of Justice has highlighted the error of the Competition Directorate in classifying the preventive interventions of the deposit guarantee funds as state aid, the damaged shareholders continue to attempt recognition of extrajudicial liability.

The decision of the Competition Directorate has left a deep scar in the banking system, so much so that all the necessary precautions are currently being taken at European and Italian level in the establishment of guarantee funds for life insurance policies, in order to avoid the associated risks.

