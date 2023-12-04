Air pollution affects our mental health: here comes yet another demonstration. A new study taken to Romein fact, explored the link between increased particle pollution and conditions such as anxiety disorders and depression revealing how toxic air affects our minds.

The doctor Federica Nobile of the epidemiology department of the Regional Health Service of the Lazio region explained that this new research on air pollution and mental health was conducted after a series of analyzes which demonstrated a close correlation, but by analyzing the data from small groups of people, a factor that complicates the generalization of the results. This new study started instead with census data of over 1.7 million adults living in Rome in 2011 comparing them with the data of public medical and health insurance.

So they were scanned medical records for the next eight years, looking for new cases of mental disorders, including people hospitalized or those prescribed new antipsychotic and antidepressant drugs. These data were then compared with those relating to air and noise pollution, present in the places where these people lived, as well as with those linked to other social factors that can affect mental health, such as poverty, unemployment and marital status.

People who live in areas with greater particle pollution are more likely to develop mental disorders

Therefore, all this data has led to establishing that people living in areas with greater air pollution from small particles are more likely to develop disorders such as schizophrenia, depression and anxiety disorders. The data is also strengthened and confirmed by medical prescriptions: Adults aged 30 to 64 showed the strongest correlation between air pollution and mental disorders.

From the analysis it is easy to deduce how an improvement in air conditions in the Italian capital – for example through reduction of polluting emissions and increase in tree cover -, would drastically lower the risk of mental illnesses: cutting air pollution by 10% would reduce these common ailments by 10-30%.

Try to respect them air pollution targets proposed by the European Commission for 2030 not World Health Organization guidelines would be further important. Doctor John Bakolisof King’s College London, highlights how “the average annual exposure of residents in Rome to PM2.5 it is more than three times higher than what the WHO suggests. Reducing air pollution according to guidelines could not only improve brain health, but also reduce the demand for psychiatric services post-pandemic already overloaded“.