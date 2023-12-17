Suara.com – The son of Presidential Candidate number 3, Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar visited the Plaza Renon area, Denpasar, Bali, on Sunday (17/12/2023). On that occasion, he met e-sports activists in Bali.

Alam also took part in esports activities and played fun matches with one of the vloggers and the esports team from Bali, Yudist Ardhana. Alam was challenged to play Mobile Legends together.

Before being challenged to play online games, Alam first had a dialogue with Yudist Ardhana and seemed to be enjoying the moment with the youth of the Esports community.

Alam himself currently serves as CEO of Pigmy Team, one of the Esports management companies that has appeared in the professional Indonesian Esports competition arena.

The son of Presidential Candidate number 3, Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar visited the Plaza Renon area, Denpasar, Bali, on Sunday (17/12/2023). (Doc Ist)

“It's really fun here, enjoy being able to get together with friends from the same community. Things like this need to be voiced often because there are many communities that have potential, just how facilities and access like this can be increased to support skills,” said the son of the couple Ganjar Pranowo and Siti Atikoh Supriyanti in her statement, Sunday (17/12/2023).

In the fun match between Team Alam vs Team Yudist, the match was quite fierce and the team won. On that occasion, Alam also conveyed a message to youth, especially in political contestation.

“Choose rationally according to your conscience, choose candidates objectively based on concrete considerations and ideas,” said Alam.

Alam Ganjar is reported to be in Bali for the next few days. Alam plans to visit a number of places on the Island of the Gods to discuss and gain experiences with community leaders.