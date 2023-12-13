loading…

Grzegorz Braun uses a fire extinguisher to extinguish menorah candles during a Hanukkah event. Photo/X/@CitizenFreePres

WARSAW – Right-wing parliament member in Poland Grzegorz Braun used a fire extinguisher to extinguish menorah candles during an official Hanukkah ceremony on Tuesday (12/12/2023).

He called the Jewish holiday a form of “devil worship.” The action was then referred to prosecutors through the speaker of the Polish parliament.

Held at the Polish parliament building on Tuesday, the annual Hanukkah celebrations were disrupted by Grzegorz Braun of the Confederation party.

Polish member of parliament Grzegorz Braun used a fire extinguisher to put out candles on a menorah that was lit for Hannukah. Parliamentary proceedings were suspended. Braun has previously claimed there is a plot to turn Poland into a “Jewish state.” pic.twitter.com/wRmIhcxEPk — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 12, 2023

Braun was filmed as he sprayed the candles of a large menorah with a fire extinguisher taken from a nearby wall.

The incident was captured on video circulating online, with Braun seen spraying a cloud of white powder into the event hall as he walked towards the candles symbolizing the eight days of the Hanukkah holiday.

Braun was immediately confronted by other people during the action. One woman even tried to physically block him before being hit by the spray from the extinguisher.

In a brief statement after the rally, the lawmaker said he was restoring “normalcy,” and also called Hanukkah “the devil.”

When asked if he was ashamed of what he did, Braun insisted, “Those who take part in acts of satanic worship should be ashamed.”