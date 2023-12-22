Home insurance: what it covers and how to take out advantageous insurance

And'home insurance it is a product that offers complete coverage both from all those events that can cause damage to the property and, in the context of Civil Liability, for damages caused by third parties. A home insurance policy, therefore, is a tool that helps preserve the family economic heritageconfiguring itself as a resource to protect against any kind of unexpected event.

What does a home insurance policy cover?

Home insurance offers a extremely broad protection from a wide range of events and, if necessary, allows you to further extend the coverage to benefit from complete protection. In fact, by subscribing to one or more additional guaranteesit is possible to make sure, as well as from risk of robberies, theft e fireeven from all those material or direct damage caused to third partiesas a result of breakdowns or accidents occurring within your home.

Specifically, with a home policy you can insure the property against unexpected events such as water spills, electrical phenomena ed adverse weather events. Of course, it is also possible to insure the contents, in order to protect the value of furniture, money, works of art and luxury objects inside the home. Opting for one or more additional guarantees also makes every Tailor-made home insurance policyguaranteeing broader coverage the more numerous the guarantees are optioned.

Home and family policies: competitive offers that ensure complete protection

The possibility of benefiting from numerous home insurance proposals allows you to benefit from rather interesting proposals also regarding theeconomic aspect. This is the case of Verti home insurance, a complete policy which, with the addition of the appropriate accessory guarantees, can also cover expenses relating to civil or criminal casesa accidents at home or during free time o all’assistance of a professional technician for damage repair 24 hours a day.

This home insurance policy can be purchased with a competitive annual cost and with the possibility of benefiting from interesting discounts, if you already own a car liability insurance or a second Verti home and family insurance, it can be requested by calculating a personalized quote, which can be formulated online with just a few clicks. Furthermore, to evaluate and sign the policy, you can use either a 100% digital process and the classic telephone channels, and it is possible to pay for everything easily with a credit card or PayPal.

How to take out home insurance: from procedures to aspects to consider

Taking out a home insurance policy today is very simple, especially thanks to the digitalisation process which in recent years has made insurance companies and their products handy. Regardless of the channel chosen for the purchase, in any case, before proceeding with the subscription, it is necessary to read the Information Set, which summarizes in detail all the conditions of the insurance contract.

Other aspects to take into consideration before signing are the maximalthe deductible and it discovery. The first represents the maximum amount that the insurance is subject to disbursing in the event of an accident and has a value that can vary based on the contract; deductible and overdraft are respectively one fixed amount which is deducted from the amount and a percentage to be calculated based on the damage, and both are possibly to be considered at the expense of the subscriber. Having made these necessary checks, and after having checked all the general conditions of the policy, including any exclusions and coverage limits, it is possible to proceed with the actual stipulation, which is generally carried out in an extremely short time.

