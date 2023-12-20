The police in Deventer have been looking for the driver of a car who hit a cyclist on the Siemelinksweg last Friday evening for several days. The woman was left seriously injured on the road, the driver drove on without caring about the victim.
The police in Deventer have been looking for the driver of a car who hit a cyclist on the Siemelinksweg last Friday evening for several days. The woman was left seriously injured on the road, the driver drove on without caring about the victim.
Leave a Reply