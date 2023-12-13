Poland elections, Donald Tusk

Poland elections, Tusk wins: "Let's protect the borders but remain human"

Donald Tusk and the new prime minister. His appointment was approved by parliament with 248 votes in favor and 201 against. Tusk assured that a powerful European Union will help make Poland “stronger”, in his general policy speech hours before a parliamentary vote of confidence.

“We can protect the Polish and European border and be humane at the same time”, said the new Polish prime minister, speaking to Parliament during the presentation of his government programme.

“Poland will be safe and we will realize this ideal of a safe state, but Poland can be the safest place on earth if it does not stand alone, if it cooperates with allies and protects its borders,” he added.

Tusk continued his speech: “We must speak with one voice regarding Ukraine, this must also unite us. The attack on Ukraine is an attack on all of us. We will ask for the full mobilization of the West to help Ukraine. I can no longer listen to politicians who say they are tired of the situation in Ukraine. They tell President Zelenskiy that they are tired of the situation. I will ask for help for Ukraine from day one,” Tusk assured, adding, however, that Warsaw “will continue to defend the interests of Polish farmers, signaling that the conflicts between Warsaw and Kiev are not over.”

“Poland's help to Ukraine is crucial, but at the same time we must remain resolute when it comes to the interests of, among others, Polish farmers. We will take care of Polish interests by cooperating with every Polish neighbor,” he continued.

Tusk attacked the PiS, a populist party, which governed Poland for eight years: “I protest against the marginalization of Poland's role on the international scene“, “against the xenophobia introduced by the authorities into the public debate” and “the hostile attitude of the authorities towards immigrants”, he concluded.

