What PokéNational Geographic does is give a sample of what Pokémon could be like in real life, with some of them shown on camera in real time.

Pokémon is a saga of success in consoles of Nintendo like Switch, but surely many fans have dreamed of seeing Eevee o Charizard around the world. Well PokéNational Geographic makes it real, even if it's only half.

Movies like Detective Pikachu or AR games like Pokémon GO have offered various samples of what this could be, although without offering the complete package 100%.

But Elious Entertainment has created a series from YouTube called PokéNational Geographic that serves as scientific dissemination of creatures like Charmander or others.

In reality, it is a series of short videos through the Google platform. Each one has different Pokémon and a structure similar to the ones documentales de National Geographic; hence the name.

There are episodes of Mimikyu, Baltoy, Magikarp, Phantump, Sobble and Magnemite Available right now, each one lasts 2 minutes and they all look very realistic.

Con real data extracted from the Pokédex about habitat and behavior, it is a good way to get to know their world; This one we're going to leave is a “full episode” that combines several into a 5-minute special.

IGN highlights some like Mimikyu's, but Magikarp's is also very good because of the criticism it gives. Which one have you liked the most so far?

The series of documentary videos is currently in the experimental phase, so its format and duration have been updated regularly; We may see more videos in the future.

The aforementioned media says it has contacted Elious Entertainment to comment a little more on how and why it did all this, but has not responded yet.

PokéNational Geographic could show legendaries and some shiny

We hope to have more videos of these documentaries, they are a bit reminiscent of Pokémon Snap (and New Pokémon Snap) in their vision of the Pokémon world as a wild one where they thrive in nature without worrying about humans.

The idea of ​​someone producing a very detailed documentary about their wild habitats and detailing their characteristics has always seemed curious; maybe it will be done.

PokéNational Geographic is a curious documentary about Pokémon in the real worldbut remember that The Indigo Disc is now available and with that ends the additional content in the 9th generation of Pokémon.