Today we have interesting news for fans of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news about the animated series inspired by the game, Pokémon: Winds of Paldea.

This time, the information is related to the new animated series that premiered on September 6 on YouTube. After receiving the first episode in all languages, as well as the second, and the third, we now have the fourth.

Here you can see it:

You already know that this original, online animated series takes place in the Paldea region. Pokémon: Winds of Paldea follows the story of several students as they grow, mature, and learn while attending the academy.

