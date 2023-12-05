Yes, they are going to make the wait easier for us! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that the legendaries of the DLC The Indigo Disc have already been leaked.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it seems that those responsible for the game are going to share sightings of Terapagos between now and the launch of the DLC:

Terapagos Sightings:

The Pokémon Company will share Terapagos sightings in the 10 days leading up to the release of The Indigo Disk DLC. Terapagos is the flagship legendary Pokémon of the new stage.

Information available:

Pokémon anime episodes:

Episodes featuring Terapagos from the anime will also be available on the Japanese Pokémon YouTube channel from December 1 to 15, 2023. The videos currently appear to be hidden.

Fans are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. We won’t take our eyes off it!

