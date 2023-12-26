This morning more news related to Pokémon Unite was offered. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, we have a new in-game gift code. This allows us to obtain a one-day license from Metagross, since this Pokémon has just arrived in the game. The code is “METAGROSS”.

Furthermore, it has been launched this Holooutfit for the Pokémon in the game, which costs 1050 gems and has special movement animation:

Remember that it joins another one that recently arrived to us.

Don't hesitate to also review all the Unite Gift Codes (2023). What do you think? You can also take a look at our complete coverage of the game, including news and guides about it, with great detail about it.

Via.