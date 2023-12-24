Pokémon UNITE remains a good option for all fans of pocket monsters. Because of this, those responsible for the game are about to share another playable character. We refer to Metagrosswho just shared his skills in a new video.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



As you may remember, the game's developers recently added Meowscarada to the Pokémon UNITE cast. Now, it's time for you to prepare to welcome another partner.

On this occasion, Metagross is chosen to join the Nintendo Switch game and mobile devices, so the developers of the title have just shown an interesting video in which you can see everything it can do.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, Metagross is just about to reach the MOBA and will become a good option for all users of the title, who will be able to use their skills from this moment on. December 26.

It is worth mentioning that some rumors claim that the next Pokémon to arrive in the game will be Gyaradosso we will be attentive to inform you about any news in this regard.

What is Pokémon UNITE?

The game is available on Switch and mobile

We remind you that this title from the Pokémon franchise is a free-to-play with cross-play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, which offers real-time battles between 2 teams of 5 players each.

Pokémon UNITE is available for free on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices. You can find more information about delivery at this link.

What other Pokémon would you like in the game? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente