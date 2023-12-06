Pokémon UNITE remains a good option for all pocket monster lovers. Thanks to this, MOBA users are preparing to receive Meowscarada, a Pokémon that has just shared its abilities in a new video.

As you surely remember, the game developers recently added Mimikyu to the Pokémon UNITE cast and everything indicates that, in addition to Meowscarada, there will be at least one other character joining the catalog.

While that is confirmed, the developers of the title have just shown an interesting clip in which you can see everything that the new playable character will be able to do in the title, so you better take a look at it.

Here you can see it:

As you could see, Meowscarada is just about to reach the MOBA and could become an interesting option for all users of the free title, who will use their unique abilities to reduce those of their rivals starting this December 7.

It is worth mentioning that some rumors claim that the next Pokémon to arrive in the game are Gyarados and Metagross, so we will be attentive to inform you of any news in this regard.

What is Pokémon UNITE?

The game is available on Switch and mobile

We remind you that this title from the Pokémon franchise is a free-to-play with cross-play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, which offers real-time battles between 2 teams of 5 players each.

Pokémon UNITE is available for free on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices. You can find more information about delivery at this link.

What other Pokémon would you like in the game? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

