This morning more news related to Pokémon Unite was offered. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, we have available a new gift code for the game, which comes to us after the one we received a few days ago. These are the details:

It allows us to obtain a license for 1 of 20 different Pokémon from the cast. The code is SURPRISE23 and will be available Until december 31

This is what it looks like:

Don't hesitate to also review all the Unite Gift Codes (2023). What do you think? You can also take a look at our complete coverage of the game, including news and guides about it, with great detail about it.

Via.