This morning more news related to Pokémon Unite was offered. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, we have news from a new update just released. Here’s what it includes:

Pokémon Unite Update: The update brings various improvements to the game.

EX Licenses: Zacian, Mewtwo (X), and Mewtwo (Y) now have EX licenses available, but will be restricted in ranked battles starting next month.

New equippable items: Added two new hold items for purchase: Charging Charm and Resonant Guard.

Battle Pass: The new Battle Pass offers Dark Lord Style items, Holo Outfits, as well as the Dark Lord Style for Mewtwo and the Dark Mage Style for Sableye. The patch also improves and worsens these characters in Pokémon Unite: Mr. Mime, Tsareena, Dragapult, Greninja, Cramorant, Ninetales are improved Inteleon, Blaziken, Mimikyu, Mew, Urshifu, Hoopa are made worse

