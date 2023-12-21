This morning more news related to Pokémon Unite was offered. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, we have a couple of new Holooutfits available in the title. The first is a fashion suit Zero for 1050 gems with special movement animations, and the second is a light blue starry cape Holooutfit for Decidueye for 400 gems only.

You can see them below:

What do you think?

