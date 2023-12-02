More news related to Pokémon Unite has been offered today. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, we have news on the way, detailed by its director Yuki Gabe in a letter to fans. They are the following:

EX Licenses arrive on December 5 for Mewtwo and Zacian; Starting in Season 17 (January 16, 2024), these Pokémon will not be valid in ranked battles. Addition of the draft system in Season 18 (February 27, 2024 – Pokémon Day): Both teams can veto a Pokémon and then draft in order without repetitions between teams. New combat items introduced on December 5: Charging Charm and Resonant Guard.

New combat items introduced on December 5: Charging Charm and Resonant Guard.

