The Pokémon Twitch Cup 2023 ended up leaving many fans and viewers happy, but as is classic in this type of event, it has had some controversies from content creators and the community. The main ones having as protagonists the controversial streamer ElXokas, who once again launched one of his tantrums live, and the content creator Elesky, who had to withdraw from the tournament after denouncing the harassment received from fans, after beating Ibai.

And in case you didn’t find out about this tournament, we tell you that in its entirety, it has had more than 40 content creators who have become authentic Pokémon trainers, dominating Twitch for several days and making the platform filled with this content . Event that has been well received by the community, since it has given them many hours of good entertainment thanks to the different games and the reactions of its participants. Like every year, content creators face each other in the tournament with the teams obtained during it, also having a competitive section, which has generated the annoyance of one streamer in particular.

ElXokas says that Pokémon “is a game that is poorly made”

As Pokémon fans will remember, within the game there are times when attacks fail, an element that occurs randomly and with a specific percentage of probability for each move. Although in most cases this does not represent a problem when completing the game series, in highly competitive environments, this feature of Pokémon’s design can become a challenge to take into account.

And although it is understandable that frustration over bad luck in Pokémon games can affect players, ElXokas has attracted attention, since during his confrontation against BarbeQ and Silithur, Xokas experienced the frustration of missing attacks with more than 80% probability of success. Something that provoked the anger of the streamer, who, after his defeat, expressed his discontent by stating: “I will not play the tournament again, it is a game that is poorly made, luck cannot be so decisive.”

Words that generated several reactions from fans on

Elesky retires because of haters

And another of the controversies generated within the tournament had Elesky and the fans as protagonists, since according to what she said, a part of them harassed her to such an extent that she decided to withdraw from the event. In case you didn’t know her, we tell you that she is a very beloved pianist within the community, who is successful on Twitch performing different video game songs live.

The controversy began when he had to play against Ibai Llanos, since due to organizational problems, they had to shorten the match, which resulted in Elesky taking the victory. Something that had the consequence of attracting the hatred of hundreds of fans, which she says made her end up overwhelmed. So later, she posted on X/Twitter that got off the event by this wave of negative messages.

“Last night I spoke with the TC staff and I have decided to withdraw from the tournament. I have been completely overwhelmed by the hateful comments, there were some quite wild ones and it got the better of me. I’m sorry and a thousand thanks to the staff for their help that It’s a lot,” Elesky said.

But first of all, later said on the same social network: “Thank you again for everything, as I told you, I had already spoken with the organization and with Ibai and they could not have treated me better. It is not their fault at all, it was a thing of the 4 network haters. I just wanted to inform you, no Please do precisely the same thing that I denounce.”

Decision that had already been made, but that many of his fans tried to get him to revoke anyway, telling him: “Elesky, I think you should ignore the criticism and continue with the tournament. If you withdraw now, you will please the haters. We want to see you in the tournament, you are a very good player. Please, think about it “

