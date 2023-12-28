Continuing with our news about the origins of Pokémon, today we come to tell you the story of Mienfoo y Mienshaotwo Fighting-type pocket monsters introduced in the fifth generation.

According to Ken Sugimori himself in an interview, the creation of this pair of weasels is due to the shortage of fighting-type Pokémon in the fifth generation:

The developers of the titles thought that there were not enough Fighting-type Pokémon, so they asked the monster designers to create more, resulting in the creation of Mienfoo and Mienshao. Since many of the pre-existing fighting Pokémon looked like humans, they asked that we design creatures based on animals this time around, so we came up with these short-tailed weasel-inspired designs. I decided to make these Pokémon Kung Fu style, since it was something we hadn't done before.

