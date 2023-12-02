A fan has created an incredible animation showing the impressive size of these Pokémon.

Some of these Pokémon are really impressive.

One of the best-known franchises in the world is Pokémon, no matter where you are on the planet, surely everyone knows something about this incredible saga. As you can imagine, the community it has is really broad and as good followers they do not stop creating more and more impressive things. On this occasion we bring you an animation where you can see the actual size of pokemon of the first generation.

This generation is especially loved and remembered for being the beginning of a more than impressive adventure. That is why it has been the main protagonist for different creations, such as an impressive handmade wooden box to store your Pokémon cards. On this occasion we bring you something that cannot be physically touched, but that can be you will be able to enjoy in a great way.

This is the real height of the first generation Pokémon

The person responsible for making this wonder was the Reddit user Firefly99999. Just below these lines we are going to leave you the video in question so that you can find out the impressive size that some of these creatures had. If you thought they couldn’t be very big, let us tell you that you are wrong, since in the Pokémon world there are great companions that They will far exceed your current height.

As you have been able to find out in the video, there are even some that exceeds six meters and even eight, a real madness considering that some are your adventure companions. With this video, I’m sure all you want is to have one that will keep you company for the rest of your life. Let’s see, surely you already wanted it before, everyone dreamed about it, but knowing this real comparison, now you want it more.

Pokémon first came out many years ago and has since managed to amass a large following. Both for its series and movies as well as for its video games and collectible card games. In fact, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is already finalizing the details of its second DLC which will be available for Nintendo Switch. So you know, still there are many ways to enjoy of this incredible adventure.

