We once again receive a curious fan-art related to Pokémon. It stars one of the most recent.

Poltchageist This is a Pokémon introduced in a new trailer for the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple DLC recently, which has a relationship with Sinistea as it is a convergent species, as was the case with Wiglett or Toedscruel. In this case, Reddit user HertzBurst hhas shown what a spectacular form could look like, different from the usual one, inspired by an evolved form of it, which would call itself Sinischa and would have the Ghost and Plant types.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by new forms or evolutions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Sinischa with a surprising appearance, following the aesthetics of Polteageist, the evolution of Siniestea, but with a different concept.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I designed an evolution for poltchageist!

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

