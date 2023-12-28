New Pokémon figures. They are not official, but they have delighted fans, especially those who like figures from the franchise. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Lapras is a Water and Ice type mon introduced in the 1st generation. He does not have any evolution, but despite this he is one of the most well-known and iconic of his season. For this reason, some fans have recreated all kinds of fan-arts, animations or figures inspired by it. Specifically, we bring you a curious figure created from pieces of a bicycle chain.

It is not the first time that figures of this style have been shared by the franchise's players, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see the Pokémon in a very original way, being able to recognize it very clearly. Numerous fans have commented on the post praising the final result.

Without a doubt, the final image that you have finally shared is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

(OC) Happy Friday! Here’s my latest BC sculpture: Lapras!

byu/PokeWelder-Zach inpokemon

What do you think about it? Do you think another type of figure could have turned out better? Had you imagined these figures like this? We read you in the comments.

