Reddit is a source for Pokémon creation. This video is really great, and that’s why we bring it to you, so you can take a look.

Bulbasaur is a Grass-type Pokémon introduced in the 1st generation. This one has a design inspired by a Plant-type toad. Its evolutions, Ivysaur and Venusaur, are also inspired by this same animal. In this case, Tiktok user MunchyKu hhas shown how different variations of Bulbasaur could look inspired by different winter aspects, such as Christmas trees, snowmen or even an igloo, being undoubtedly adorable.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style have been shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Bulbasaur with a completely changed color pattern according to different shapes.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Bulbasaur Winter Designs

byu/MunchyKu inpokemon

What do you think, Pokémon fans? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments

Via.