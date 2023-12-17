It seems that we have news about the initiative of this franchise so loved by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the list you have below, we can know that there is news about PokéPark Kanto Limited, recently announced to operate PokéPark Kanto in YomiruiLand, Tokyo. It seems that this could reach other territories.

Nintendo has registered trademarks in Europe for “PokéPark Kalos” and “PokéPark Paldea”. There is no clear indication as to whether these marks will be used as placeholders or for attractions similar to PokéPark Kanto outside of Japan.

These trademarks can certainly suggest the possibility of expansions or new content in the PokéPark game series. It's interesting to see the inclusion of specific regions like Kalos and Paldea, which could indicate an expansion of the universe and the exploration of new locations within the franchise. This could be exciting for Western fans, as it would offer new areas to explore and potentially new experiences within the world of Pokémon.

Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

