The shini hunt It is a very attractive activity for the Pokémon player community. Not only does it allow players to beef up their creature collection, but it keeps the main series games relevant. Unfortunately, the DLC The Indigo Disk for Pokémon Scarlet He has bad news about it.

One reason why the latest Pokémon Sword & Shield DLC excited many is that a recent trailer confirmed that several legendaries would return and could be caught in Paldea, and assumed that it would be possible to hunt their shiny form when appearing in static encounters.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Do The Indigo Disk legendaries have shiny lock?

However, now that an update and DLC are available for both titles and thanks to the community of dataminers It was discovered that the above it will not be possible.

All static encounters with legendaries have shiny lockwhich means that no matter how many times players restart their games trying to encounter the shiny versions of these creatures, they will not be able to, since They are programmed to never do itaccording to the information provided by dataminers (via Austin John Plays).

Forget about catching shiny legendaries in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

The shiny lock in The Indigo Disk made Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players angry

Many players took this as a big disappointment, especially considering that the latest DLC for Pokémon Sword & Shield, The Crown Tundra allowed players to hunt shiny versions of dozens of legendaries across the Dynamax Adventures.

“I'm very disappointed that returning legendary Pokémon have shiny lock” commented Pokémon content creator Austin John Plays. “There is no reason, no reason for it. That's why I'm very angry, that you won't be able to hunt (legendary) shinies, which as anyone can say, extends longevity of this game and how you experience the DLC.”

In case you missed it: You can now get a shiny Lucario and more Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

What do you think of this decision? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about them if you visit their file or if you consult our written review.

Related video: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: a victory that tastes like defeat

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News