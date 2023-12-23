We once again receive a curious post related to one of the franchises most loved by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. You can also consult the best Pokémon games in history on the web.

In the Reddit post that we leave you below we can see how the user IanFelinne has created a spectacular Fan art of Xerneas and Yveltal with pixel art. These are the main legendary Pokémon of the sixth generation, along with their counterpart, Zygarde, these being Fairy, Dark and Ground/Dragon types respectively.

It should be noted that posts like the one shared are usually very loved by the community, including fan-arts, fusions or even new Pokémon, evolutions or paradox and regional forms. In this case it can be seen Xerneas and Yveltal with the retro aesthetics of video games from a few years ago, and who continue to be very loved by the community. Without a doubt, the result is fantastic.

You can see the full post along with all the images shared by the author in this link. Here you can check it:

What do you think? Do you think the fan-art shown could be improved in any way? We read you in the comments.

