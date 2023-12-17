Today we bring you new news about curiosities and origins of Pokémon, nintenderos. Recently, we talked to you about Drampa, Cubone or Eevee, but today we have to talk about a legendary Pokémon, one introduced in the Seventh Generation and that appears on the cover of Pokémon Sol: Solgaleo.

As we have been able to know, thanks to Dr. Lavathis legendary lion is inspired by an alchemical symbol, that of the lion devouring the sun.

Solgaleo Origins: Solgaleo draws inspiration from the Alchemical Lion who’s shown eating the sun — explaining Solgaleo title, “the beast who devours the sun.” The Alchemical Lion is a symbol representing a substance that can absorb gold — which is why Solgaleo’s a Steel-type. pic.twitter.com/KZYCXcePDx — Dr. Lava (@DrLavaYT) April 21, 2020

