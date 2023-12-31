One of the video games for mobile devices that has been accompanying me everywhere for seven years is Pokémon GO. Over the last seven years, I have not stopped capturing Pokémon of all kinds and one of the devices that has helped me in this task has been the Pokémon GO Plus +, since I only had to connect it and it would take care of capturing everything on its own without the need to keep an eye on the mobile.

However, the main title for which it was created was Pokémon Sleep, another of the titles in the series for mobile devices that was published this summer. At the time, I decided to give it a try simply to see if it was really worth it or if it was going to be something that I was going to uninstall after two days. What I didn't imagine was that after several months I would still be hooked to the point of not having ignored it for a single day since its launch.

Of course, it doesn't mean that it's perfect, because in reality there have been some details that have bothered me a lot throughout this time, although the worst of all is not one of the game.

Searching for Pokémon while sleeping

In this game you will take the role of a trainer who is tasked with helping Professor Neroli, who is fully dedicated to investigation into the sleeping habits of Pokémon. To check how they behave, what they do is record them while they sleep to analyze their habits and the different postures they adopt when they are resting.

To carry out this process, you need the help of a Snorlax, since this gluttonous and sleepy Pokémon is said to be capable of emitting a power that puts all the Pokémon around it to sleep. It is then that he takes the opportunity to take the corresponding photographs and thus delve into the details of his investigation of the Pokémon's postures while they are completely souped up.





Starting from this base, the objective is very simple, given that You only have to perform a single task: sleep. It's that simple, you have to go to bed in real life and the time you spend sleeping is what will affect the outcome of the investigation. In this sense, when you wake up, the game will tell you how much time you have spent sleeping and that will depend on the score it will give you in return, so the higher it is, the more points you will get up to a maximum of 100.

Of course, to reach such an amount you have to sleep a minimum of eight and a half hours. However, I don't know about you, but I don't remember the last time I slept that many hours. Especially since I tend to stay up too late and get up early to work, so I recognize that I probably I'm not the best user for a title like this in which the purpose is precisely to sleep.

In any case, when you wake up in the morning, the game may assign you one of the following three sleep phases: light, medium or deep. Each of them will depend on how you spent that night. And how exactly is it measured? Well depending on how much you moved while you were sleeping. Therefore, if you are one of those who spins a lot, it will be almost impossible for you to reach the deep phase, while those who fall exhausted and get up in the same posture will be the ones who will have a difficult time achieving the light phase.





This wouldn't have much importance if it weren't for the fact that each phase is assigned to certain Pokémon. So, there are some exclusive species that will only appear sleeping next to Snorlax in the light phase, others in the medium phase and others in the deep phase, but since it is something that does not exactly depend on ourselves, it is like casting lots and trusting that In the morning you will wake up with the sleep phase you wanted.

And another reason why it is so important to discover as many Pokémon and different postures is because it is the only way to progress in the adventure. The more research progresses, You will unlock more islands and thus access more different Pokémon. This is why those who normally achieve the same sleep phases will progress extremely slowly.

But can you snag a sleeping game?

The answer to this question is clear: yes. The biggest reason for this is that our body asks us to sleep every day, so you simply have to limit yourself to living your day to day life and, perhaps, in the best of cases, improve your sleeping habits if you want to progress more quickly. in the game. Personally, this hasn't been the case for me at all, because I still sleep the same amount (so little) of hours, but as I said before, I'm probably not the best example.





Anyway, I usually dedicate about 5-10 minutes a day to the game, nothing more. Simply put, when I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is open the game to fill out the daily hours and points earned report and see what Pokémon have appeared. Likewise, you have to feed them cookies to earn their friendship and help you daily in the investigation by delivering berries and food to feed to Snorlax.

This is because Snorlax gains stamina points the bigger he gets by gorging himself on everything we give him. Thus, he will level up, which will influence the rarity of the Pokémon that emerge, so in the end everything is a constant cycle. And again I have to emphasize the fact that everything depends above all on how much sleep you get, and since it is something that you have to do every day, that's why I like to do all this as soon as I get up.

In addition, this entire process also helps the Pokémon you gain friendship from level up, obtain better abilities, or evolve. As a good collector that I am, it is a compelling reason for the game to hook me so much day in and day out. However, Snorlax's levels reset every Monday, but that's one way to encourage you to try different combinations of equipment or travel to other islands to advance the nicknamed Dormidex.

Your goal is your biggest problem.





At this point, if you have never played Pokémon Sleep, you may be wondering how the game is aware of exactly how long we have slept. For this there are two methods and neither of them is good, not to mention authentic… well, you can imagine the negative qualifier. Of course, it is curious that a proposal that is based on sleeping registers this act so badly.

One of these ways is to enter the game just before going to sleep, click on the corresponding option and from that moment on it will start counting minutes. The problem is that the cell phone must be left on and the screen cannot be turned off at any time, which can cause enormous battery consumption or overheating. More than enough reasons for me to have never opted for this possibility.

That's where the second of them comes into the picture and why the Pokémon GO Plus + device was created. In this case When you go to sleep you have to leave it next to you, click on the center button and nothing more, being able to turn off the phone and forget about it. In the morning you just have to connect both and that's it, it's that simple. However, all that glitters is not gold and it is precisely this blessed device that has managed to unnerve me on countless occasions.





It's all because the device doesn't work as well as someone would expect. You can go to sleep at 2 or 3 in the morning, for example, and when you get up in the morning the game still tells you that you fell asleep at 4 or 4:30. That's for starters, but if you move a little more than necessary, the device may consider that you have woken up and then stop counting more minutes.

Therefore, it may be You slept 5-6 hours and it actually only registered half as long, which significantly detracts from the progress you have made so far during the week. However, although it may seem that nothing can be done to remedy it, there is a method to account for the real amount: leave the Pokémon GO Plus + on a flat surface.

In this way, from the first moment you press the button it will consider that you have fallen asleep and will perfectly count all the minutes, but the catch is that by doing this it will only record phases of deep sleep, nothing more. Naturally it is not the best solutionbut I recognize that this method has been one of the biggest reasons why I have not stopped Pokémon Sleep completely sideways.





So it has happened that for the last few weeks it is the solution that I have used, but I know that sooner or later I will have to put him in bed again if I want to advance in the progress of the rest of the phases in Dormidex. For the moment I have taken advantage of the fact that the December events omitted this detail by allowing any type of Pokémon to appear, regardless of the sleep phase, just as it will happen once again next week to celebrate the New Year and the beginning of 2024 .

For now, I'll continue playing Pokémon Sleep because it has me very hooked within its simplicity, although my patience have a limit and if Pokémon GO Plus + continues to spoil my experience, I will end up sending everything away, regardless of the fact that I have already been playing for half a year.

In VidaExtra | All Pokémon video games: from the main saga to spin-offs and applications

In VidaExtra | Every game in the main Pokémon series ranked from worst to best