Well, it seems that we have news, officially detailed today. We’re talking about Pokémon Sleep! The first real gameplay and numerous details have already been shared. Later the beta of the game began to be launched and now it seems that the app has confirmed news.

The game has confirmed your next winter event. The details are as follows:

Date: From December 18 to 24. Location: Only on Isla Verdegal. Bonuses: Double Dream Fragments through dream research. Candy Bonus that doubles the effect of candy. Snorlax’s preference for Safre Berries. Encounter with Pokémon of different sleep types than normal. New additions to the event: Snover, Abomasnow and Delibird, plus Pikachu wearing a festive hat. Missions to get up to 60 Pikachu candies. By sleeping on the last day, you get 1,225 Sleep Points. Pokémon spawn chances in Pokémon Sleep: Highest spawn rate: Pikachu (Christmas). Highest spawn rate: Delibird, Glaceon, Spheal. Slightly higher spawn rate: Snover, Abomasnow.

Don’t forget that this app that has shiny Pokémon and the list of all the Pokémon included, as well as a compilation with all the details of the game, and that it had already been launched in its complete edition in Spain.

If you are interested in trying it, here are the download links for Pokémon Sleep:

