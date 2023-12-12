Well, it seems that we have news, officially detailed today. We’re talking about Pokémon Sleep! The first real gameplay and numerous details have already been shared. Later the beta of the game began to be launched and now it seems that the app has confirmed news.

The game has confirmed information about your next changes:

Maintenance schedule: From 01:00 UTC on December 14 to 05:30 UTC on December 14.

Update content:

Christmas event:

Add festive content to celebrate the Christmas season.

Daily gift in store:

A free daily gift will be added to the General Store with random items.

Collection improvements:

Makes it easier to collect berries and ingredients in the game.

Storage capacity:

Increases the maximum capacity of items and ingredients to 600.

Research community collaborations:

These collaborations can now only increase by 1 per day.

Candy for release:

Adjusts the amount of candy obtained when releasing a Pokémon, increasing it from 5 to 7 or 10.

Skill improvements:

Increases the effectiveness of the Magnet S and Extra Useful S Skills.

Weekly Missions:

Alter the weekly quests that grant incense to make them easier to complete.

Don't forget that this app has shiny Pokémon and the list of all the Pokémon included.

