Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players continue training their companions in Paldea, so those responsible for the games continue to share mystery gifts. On this occasion, there is one more available and you can now claim it.

The gift is ready

As you probably know, these Pokémon games were released in November of last year and have become a success for the franchise, so they still receive content that improves the experience of their users.

Now, trainers can receive a new item for free, as members of the Game Freak They are distributing a mystery gift that they are sure to love.

What is the mystery gift and how to get it?

On this occasion, the gift will give you 10 MT 223 (Eco Metallic), this ability is a sound move that lowers the target's special defense by 2 levels. The most curious thing of all is that this distribution is due to a bug in the game that does not allow this attack to be achieved directly, so Game Freak wanted to compensate the players while it is solved.

All you have to do to get the gift is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, open the game menu, access Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Receive online to claim your gift.

We remind you that you can receive this gift from now until mid-January, without a specific confirmed day, so you better get it as soon as possible.

Do you plan to get this gift in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

