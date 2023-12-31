Pokémon Scarlet & Violet users have several gifts available to claim thanks to the different Game Freak distributions. However, there are a couple of them that are about to disappear and here we tell you what they are.

Few days left to get some gifts

As you surely remember, these Pokémon installments were released in November 2022 and have since become a great option for all trainers with a Nintendo Switch.

Now, and if you are one of those who have not yet claimed all the mystery gifts available, you better run for your hybrid console and get the ones that are about to expire. Because of this, we want to show you the ones that are going to disappear very soon so that you don't miss them.

It is worth mentioning that one of them gives you a Master Ball, the pokéball that allows you to capture any Pokémon in a single attempt; while the other offers you a Lucario Shinyan ally that any player wants on their team.

Here we leave them for you:

Without code and with the option Receive via Internet – Give a Master Ball (Valid until January 3, 2024

SH1NYBUDDY – Give one Lucario shiny (valid until January 3, 2024)

This is the Lucario you can still receive

All you have to do to get these Pokémon and items is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and redeem the codes in the Mystery Gift section (open the game menu, access Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Obtain with code/password and/or Receive via Internet) to claim your gift.

We remind you that, in addition to these gifts, there are even more that will expire throughout the next year, so you can see the complete list at this link.

Do you plan to get these gifts in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

