Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players were quite lucky this year to receive a tremendous amount of Mystery Gifts for their adventure in Paldea. If you are one of those who want to get everything you can in the Nintendo Switch title and you don't know which codes are still available to redeem, you better keep reading.

There are still gifts available for you

As you surely remember, these Pokémon installments were released in November of last year and became a great success for the franchise, which is why they retain a large number of active players.

Because of this, in recent months Game Freak has shared different codes that give you new Pokémon to build a really competitive team and some objects that facilitate this mission, so we want to show you the ones that are still valid so that you don't miss out.

The mystery gifts still available will offer you different Pokémon and other items that you will surely appreciate, so you better take advantage of this opportunity and receive them in your game file before it's too late.

Here we leave them for you:

Without code and with the option Receive via Internet – Give a Master Ball (Valid until January 3, 2024

SH1NYBUDDY – Give one Lucario shiny (valid until January 3, 2024)

WEARTERASTALCAP – Gives a customization item related to the Teracrystallization (Valid until January 30, 2024)

L1KEAFLUTE – Give one Cetitan (valid until August 31, 2024)

SWEET0RSP1CY – From one Hidden Spice Sweet or Spicy (valid until September 30, 2024)

TEAMSTAR – Give one Revavroom Teratipo Lucha (Valid until October 31, 2024

SEEY0U1NPALDEA – Give one Gimmighoul form chest of 0 IVs (November 30, 2024

All you have to do to get these Pokémon and items is go to your console, access Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and redeem the codes in the Mystery Gift section (open the game menu, access Poképortal, then Mystery Gift and select Get with code/password) to claim your gift.

We remind you that some of these codes have a deadline, as we indicated, so you better take advantage and don't let time pass to redeem them.

Do you plan to get these gifts in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet? Tell us in the comments.

