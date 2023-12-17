Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are giving a lot to talk about this weekend, as their second and final DLC expansion, The Indigo Disk, has just been released. One of the new features was the return of dozens of legendary and even rare Pokémon, such as the extremely rare Pokémon Melody.

You read that right, as the datamining community discovered, Meloetta appears in the game, but no one knew how to make her appear on the map. It didn't take long for the players to find the peculiar way to get it.

How to catch Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

Thanks to the fan community, today we know that a few very specific steps must be followed in order for Meloetta appear on the map.

First, obviously, you must have access to the DLC, to be able to go to the new map, since it is necessary to go to Torchlit Labyrinth. To do this, we recommend using the fast travel point Coastal Outdoor Classroom. The point of interest is slightly to the right, a green area.

Here you will find Meloetta (image: RPG Site)

Once located in the middle of a few bushes there (it is possible to see a spiral wind current), you must make your character rotate clockwise. between 10 to 20 seconds.

Afterwards, you must remove the camera from the Rotom Phone (not in selfie mode) and select the sepia filter. Seconds later you will hear a melody different from the ambient background theme and that means that you will have followed the steps correctly, because Meloetta will be waiting for you a few steps awayas shown by the Twitter user hsinhsung9487.

After some testing.

1. Fly to this location, and find this bush.

2. Spin your character clockwise on this spot for 10+ seconds (I tried 5 seconds didn’t work)

3. Boot up the camera, and swap to Sepia filter (press left 5 times).#Meloetta #Meloettahttps://t.co/Tl8RkMIl1I — Jan Just a Pokemon trainer (@hsinhsung9487) December 16, 2023

To engage in combat with Meloetta, you just have to approach her and interact by pressing A. Keep in mind that she is level 70 and that can change to your Pirouette Shape. If you prefer to prepare for combat and go to another point on the map, don't worry, once you summon her she won't leave that place, so you can come back later to catch her. Of course, you should know that it is only possible to capture 1 copy per saved game.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Meloetta is very special

In any case, this is extremely special, since it is the first time that Meloetta appears in the wild in an installment of the main series of the franchise (in Pokémon GO it was possible through an event), since since its debut in Pokémon Black & Whitethis creature had only been obtainable through distribution events.

As if that were not enough, it is also the first time that the player can use any Pokéball to catch her and this means that for the first time she can also have her coach name.

Can Meloetta be shiny in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's The Indigo Disk DLC?

However, the bad news is that so far Meloetta is still one of the Pokémon that has shiny padlock o shiny lock. Well, we remind you that Game Freak did not take advantage of the DLC to allow static encounters to offer the possibility of shiny encounters.

What do you think of Meloetta's surprise appearance in Paldea? Tell us in the comments.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about them if you visit their file or if you consult our written review.

